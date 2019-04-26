City to close multiple roads over weekend for repairs
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 4:50PM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 26, 2019 4:51PM CST
The City of Saskatoon is closing multiple roads April 27 and 28 for repairs.
The work includes:
- Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday Avenue C between 39th and 41st Streets will be closed for railway crossing repairs. Traffic will be detoured along Idylwyld Drive North. This work is expected to take one day to complete.
- Starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday the intersection at 20th Street East and 3rd Avenue South will be closed for patching. This work is expected to take one day to complete.
- Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, 20th Street West between Avenue A and B will be closed to replace a catch basin lead. This work is expected to take one day to complete.
- Starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, the Valley Road eastbound off ramp to Circle Drive northbound will be closed for repairs to expansion joints. Traffic will exit on the Circle Drive southbound ramp. This work is expected to take one day to complete.