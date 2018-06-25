City Council is moving forward with a pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) model for a new waste collection utility.

On Monday, council voted in favor of developing a plan for residential garbage collection, which will see households pay a waste utility rate according to the size of their garbage cart.

Through consultations with residents and stakeholders, city administration says about 60 per cent support a PAYT model, while 30 per cent we’re strongly opposed. A third group was unsure and wanted more information. Over 80 per cent of the people consulted expressed support for a city wide organics program.

Director of Environmental and Corporate Initiatives Brenda Wallace says residents in homes assessed at higher values and higher property taxes could end up paying less than those living in homes with lower assessed values once waste is charged in the form of a utility.

Ward 3 Councilor Ann Iwanchuk expressed concern that lower income earners could be more adversely affected by the cost of the new waste collection plan. Cynthia Block, city councilor for Ward 6 said while the issue does warrant consideration, people need to understand the long term view when it comes to potential benefits.

Several councilors agree the status quo was not an option.

City council also approved a plan to develop a city-wide organics program, with year round curbside collection. A single cart would be used for food and yard waste.

The city will spend $1.6-million to continue planning and developing the PAYT organics program, which administration hopes to have up and running with the waste utility service by fall of 2019.