SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is getting a poor grade when it comes to transparency around its budget process.

The annual report card released by the C.D. Howe Institute looks at 31 Canadian cities and graded them on transparency based on their most recent budgets and financial reporting.

For the second year in a row Saskatoon received a D- and the report states that municipal budgeting in Canada is "unimpressive."

Saskatoon lost points due to different accounting methods for its budget and annual financial reporting.

The city’s chief financial officer, Kerry Tarasoff said in an email to CTV News that the city’s budgeting process is legislated under the Cities Act.

"Every year, and early on, we openly and publicly outline the total costs of our programs and we use this method of cash-based budgeting to provide the city with more options, flexibility and better financial management than the accrual-based budgeting the institute favours," Tarasoff said.

The institute did applaud Saskatoon approving its 2019 budget five weeks early, with its capital and operating budgets presented early on.

The city also continues to retain a AAA credit rating from Standard & Poors.