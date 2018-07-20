

The City of Saskatoon and the public school division have filed their statements of defence against a lawsuit alleging negligence led to the drowning of a five-year-old boy with autism.

The suit, filed in March on behalf of the parents of Ahmedsadiq Hussein Elmmi, alleges the death of the kindergarten student was preventable. The boy drowned in a storm pond near Ecole Dundonald School in September.

Both the city and Saskatoon Public Schools deny the claim in their defence statements.

The city states numerous measures, including signage and pamphlets, are in place to warn people of the dangers of the storm pond, while the school board states the tragedy occurred despite the school’s dedicated efforts to plan for Ahmedsadiq and manage his special needs.

Both also argue parts of the claim statement are “scandalous, frivolous and/or vexatious.”

The city filed its statement last month, while the school board’s defence was filed in April.