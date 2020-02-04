SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is retaining its AAA credit rating from S&P Global Rating Services.

The ratings agency confirmed the credit rating along with a “stable” outlook.

“The City of Saskatoon has a diverse economy and prudent financial management, which will support the city's healthy budgetary position over the next two years,” the report said. “Strong operating surpluses should enable the city to implement its capital plans while maintaining ample cash balances and minimal levels of tax-supported debt.”

S&P Global Ratings Services says the city has healthy operating balances, but debt could be required to fund some capital projects. It says capital expenditures for the library and a new bus rapid transit system are in line with historical levels.

“Saskatoon's debt burden is expected to remain manageable around current low levels of just under 40% of consolidated revenues. The city issues debt to fund some capital projects; however, it also internally finances some capital projects to minimize debt issuance.”

Kerry Tarasoff, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Saskatoon, said in a news release that maintaining a AAA credit rating is important in supporting confidence in budgetary decisions.

“We’re pleased and excited to receive our ‘AAA’ rating today,” Tarasoff stated. “This year’s introduction of the City’s first Multi-Year Business Plan & Budget Planning process has supported our fiscal transparency, and our ongoing commitment to improve our financial management practices as we plan for Saskatoon’s future.”