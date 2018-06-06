The City of Saskatoon wants to change curbside garbage pickup to a pay-as-you-throw model.

City administration is recommending that the more trash you generate, the more it will cost.

Under the current system, utility costs are added to property taxes. The pay-as-you-throw fees have not been finalized, but would be based on cart sizes.

“Basing a future utility charge on the size of one’s cart has proven to be an easy-to-understand option, and has a higher probability for residents to take personal waste matters into their own hands to control their own costs,” Brenda Wallace, the city’s director of environment and corporate initiatives, said.

In an online survey conducted by the city, 60 per cent of people supported the pay-as-you-throw system. The main concern for the respondents was that more people may dump garbage in alleys or ditches to avoid paying.

The city is also proposing to add green composting bins for food and yard waste.

The city says the proposed changes are an effort to meet its goal to divert 70 per cent of waste from landfills by 2023.

The recommendations are currently only for people in houses. The city is currently consulting residents in apartments and condos about waste services.

The trash changes still need to be approved by city council. The issue is expected to be discussed at Monday’s environment, utilities and corporate service’s committee meeting.

If city council approves the new garbage pickup changes, it could be implemented as early as next year.