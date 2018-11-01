The Meewasin Valley Authority says there has been an influx of beaver sightings this year.

Kenton Lysak, a senior interpreter at the MVA, said the increase could be because more of beavers’ favourite food is around – Aspen trees.

"We're seeing more Aspens that are coming out in these drought conditions, competing against other trees. So it could be that there's more food available to them. Or it could be the fact that we just had a great concentration over the last seven years to a decade, and we’re starting to see those numbers keep increasing.”

Lysak said this time of year beavers are preparing their food for winter.

“In the winter, they grab food from stashes that they build and then they go back to their lodge, where I like to say they ‘Netflix and chew,’ Lysak said.

The city is trying to prevent the ‘chew.’ It has put fencing around trees to prevent beavers from destroying them and falling on the public, city entomologist Jeff Boone said.

The MVA estimates there are about 50 beaver lodges, which typically consists of about seven beavers, in Saskatoon swells and along the river.

Lysak said there are no exact numbers of how many more beavers there are this year, but researchers are working on collecting that data with plans to release beaver statistics later this year.