With marijuana legalization coming down the pipe, the City of Saskatoon is preparing rules for where marijuana stores will be allowed to set up shop.

Saskatoon is slated for seven retail cannabis stores, and while there’s no telling yet where they’ll go, the city is recommending they be at least 160 metres from schools, parks, community centres, libraries, daycares and other cannabis stores.

The recommendations are in a report headed to a city council committee Monday and are based on a recent survey of Saskatoon residents. The results showed respondents consistently favoured a separation greater than 300 meters — or about two downtown city blocks — but administration recommends 160 metres, stating 300 metres is “unnecessarily restrictive.”

“The 160-metre separation by distance between retail establishments that sell cannabis would be a must,” said Randy Pshebylo, the executive director for the Riversdale Business Improvement District.

It’s the same rule used to avoid clusters of pawn shops, and it’s a rule Pshebylo said works.

But according to the Broadway Business Improvement District, the 160-metre rule could be a problem for its neighbourhood, as there are two schools right on Broadway Avenue.

“That would eliminate Broadway from being able to participate in the cannabis economy,” said DeeAnn Mercier, the district’s executive director.

The city did acknowledge the 160-metre rule could pose a barrier for certain neighbourhoods, like Broadway, and said council could choose to make an exception.

“We’re really appreciative that the city is willing to take Broadway as a separate circumstance and look at it and highlight to city council that while broad policies may work in the overarching community, how is that going to affect individual neighbourhoods?” said Mercier.

The city’s recommendations will be up for debate on Monday afternoon at city hall.