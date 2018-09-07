The way Saskatoon recycles glass could soon change.

City of Saskatoon administration is proposing a new pilot program with Sarcan. In the proposal, it’s recommended that instead of tossing glass in the blue bin, it be dropped off at any of the four Sarcan Depot locations in Saskatoon.

A new city report shows 90 per cent of glass ends up breaking before making it to the recycling program’s sorting process.

The report says the overall standard for recyclable material has increased globally, “which means the standard for high quality material is now affecting municipal recycling programs in North America.”

Amber Weckworth, city manager of education and environmental performance, said Saskatoon is considering changes to its curbside program because of changes coming from China.

“China’s new standards for the import of recyclable materials has reduced prices in global markets and increased material quality requirements. This has resulted in fewer market options for municipalities and service providers for the recyclable material collected from North American recycling programs,” the report said.

“All of the single stream facilities across North America are busy trying to clean up their processes, slowing down their lines, doing everything they can to try and meet this new standard,” Weckworth sad.

The proposal could cost the City upwards of $33,400.

Saskatoon’s a seven-year contract with Loraas Recycle to provide city-wide curbside recycling ends Dec. 31, 2019.