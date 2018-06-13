

CTV Saskatoon





City administrators in Saskatoon are proposing four permanent bike lanes be installed in the city.

The lanes, proposed at Idylwyld Drive, 19th Street, 23rd Street and Fourth Avenue, would make up the city’s downtown cycling network.

The recommendations come as the city is set to provide feedback to council about the proposed bus rapid transit system.

The rapid bus system and the bike lanes are scheduled to be discussed at a special meeting next week at city hall.