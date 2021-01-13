SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says preparations are underway as a storm system barrels towards the city that is expected to bring powerful winds, rain, freezing rain and snow.

Early Wednesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a wind warning for Saskatoon with strong west to northwest winds forecasted for later in the day that could gust as high as 110 km/h.

The anticipated storm is the result of a low pressure "clipper" system making its way into Saskatchewan from Alberta.

While just 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected by Wednesday night, the unwieldy mix of precipitation will likely make for treacherous driving conditions.

Once the system hits the city, road crews will initially focus on high-traffic streets and ensuring access to emergency services, according to a city news release.

Staff at Saskatoon Light & Power, the city-owned utility, are also preparing for potential service disruptions caused by freezing rain and snow.

And the city's Urban Forestry workers could also have a busy few days ahead if the strong winds lead to fallen branches, which the city says should be reported promptly so they can be dealt with.

By late Wednesday morning, over two dozen warnings related to the system had been issued by Environment Canada for communities throughout Saskatchewan.

The weather agency said the strong winds will "subside below warning criteria" by Thursday morning but will still remain main "blustery."

This is a developing story. More details to come.