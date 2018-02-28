The City of Saskatoon posted a deficit of $3.1 million in 2017.

The budget shortfall was highlighted in a report from the director of finance, released Wednesday.

The report says revenues for the city came in $5.6 million lower than expected. The drop was tied to fewer earnings from waste handling, transit, parking fines and penalties. The report says fine revenue was lower partly because of better compliance from residents.

Expenses were $2.6 million under budget, mostly because of a spending and hiring freeze. But the city says costs were higher in other areas. It says the city had to invest more money into street cleaning and sweeping because of extended program delivery, park maintenance and design, and more repairs to aging infrastructure at city pools, office buildings and arenas.

The city made adjustments this year to service levels for street sweeping and park maintenance.

In a media release, Clae Hack, director of finance, said the city always strives to deliver a balanced budget.

“Our goal is to deliver a balanced budget every year through our planning and ongoing management of civic funds throughout the year. While an annual deficit of $3.10 million is not sustainable, unfortunately there are years where deficits occur. Importantly, there will not be a significant impact to the City’s finances or operations this year as a result of the deficit due to our practice of saving surpluses from previous years to help offset future deficits,” Hack said.

The city will be pulling money from reserve funds to cover the $3.1-million shortfall.

SaskTel Centre posted a surplus of $1.35 million while TCU Place had a surplus of $1.04 million. All city utilities posted surpluses for 2017.