A 12-year old girl was struck while in a crosswalk Monday, Saskatoon police say.

The motorist was issued a ticket for failing to yield.

As of 12:45 p.m. police had responded to 15 minor collisions, according to a news release.

Police remind drivers to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations as conditions worsen.

Drivers should also be extra careful on high-traffic roads, overpasses and bridges, and intersections, the city says.

While crews are sanding and salting roadways, extra moisture from snow can still cause slippery conditions at peak driving times, especially on bridges, the city says.