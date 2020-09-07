SASKATOON -- class="p1" style="margin:0cm;margin-bottom:.0001pt"> Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect alleged to have bear-sprayed an officer.

At around 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 6, police said it was called about a man carrying a knife through Pleasant Hill Park.

In a news release, police said a patrol officer located the suspect and attempted to speak to him.

According to police, the suspect ran away and dropped a knife in the process. A pursuit continued on foot and spilled over to a backyard in the 100 block of Avenue U South. Police allege the suspect turned on the officer and sprayed bear mace. Police said the officer has recovered and is back to active duty.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous man, 25 to 30 years old, about 5’10’ tall and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.