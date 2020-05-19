SASKATOON -- During a Governance and Priorities meeting on Tuesday, Council voted 10-1 in favour of restarting the pay parking program beginning Monday May 25 instead of June 1 which was the date proposed by city administration.

After the COVID-19 pandemic began, pay parking requirements were suspended to ensure residents would not be limited in their ability to adhere to public health orders to stay home or to self-isolate.

A city administration report offers insight into the financial implications of suspending pay parking.

It says that over the same 10-week period in 2019, about $1.25-million was collected. However, the report says the city likely would not have received similar revenues in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The suspension of the pay parking program resulted in approximate savings of $145,000 in operational costs.

A special council meeting will have to be held sometime prior to May 25th to officially move ahead with reinstating pay parking.