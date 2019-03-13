

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon is warning that above average snowfall this winter can lead to street and property flooding if temperatures rise suddenly and melt the snow quickly.

To reduce the risk, homeowners can:

Remove melting snow from your foundation and window wells.

Make sure sump pumps are working properly and are draining away from your foundation.

Clean and extend downspouts at least two metres from your home.

Clear ice and debris clogging the catch basin on your street for proper water flow away from your home and neighbourhood.

The city says crews are removing snow from catch basins at high-risk locations and defrosting those that aren’t draining properly, and as roads dry up are re-grading utility cuts and filling potholes with cold-mix asphalt.