City of Saskatoon warning residents of phone rebate scam

SASKATOON -

The City of Saskatoon is warning residents of scammers who are hoping to take advantage of unsuspecting Greet Cart program subscribers.

In a news release from the city, it says the scam involves phone calls to residents that appear to be coming from the city.

The person calling claims that they work with the City of Saskatoon and asks residents if they received a rebate check from the Green Cart program, the release said.

The city reminds residents that it will never ask or collect credit cards, bank accounts or any personal information from customers over phone or email.

The city says it typically uses application forms to collect for the green cart program.

Residents are reminded to never give out personal or banking information over the phone, text or email and it’s best practice to block suspicious phone numbers and delete after reporting.

If you’ve become a victim of fraud or would like to report a scam, the city says to call Saskatoon Police Service.

Scammers typically use the information collected to get money or commit identity theft, the city says.