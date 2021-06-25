SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says it is taking a phased and methodical approach in resuming services as the province is set to fully reopen.

Step Three of the province’s reopening plan, which includes an end to mandatory masking, is set for July 11.

Masking and physical distancing requirements at city facilities and public outdoor spaces during the transition period will be guided by applicable provincial directives the city said in a news release.

“Masks are always welcome to be worn, with a reminder they must be removed when participating in aquatic activities in Leisure Centres.

“Throughout the summer, any remaining outdoor and facility signage indicating mask wearing and/or physical distancing will be addressed by City crews.”

Leisure centres and seasonal facilities and attractions will be preparing to increase regular programming in the fall.

Saskatoon Transit is reviewing all options and consulting various regulations and practices across Canada. Operator vinyl barriers will remain on buses and the number of riders will be monitored as Saskatoon Transit transitions to full standing loads in July.

The city says it is also preparing for the return of staff to the workplace who have been working at home since the onset of the pandemic by Sept. 1.

City Council meetings are expected to resume in Chambers in September.