City of Saskatoon to grade priority streets following snow storm

SASKATOON -

A snow event has been declared and 30 graders, 10 high speed plows, 20 sanders and 16 sidewalk plows will be clearing pathways and driving lanes of priority over the next 72 hours, a news release from the city said.

Freeways, major arteries and bridges are considered first priority and will be plowed within the first 12 hours. The city says this includes Circle Dr. and streets with more than three lanes.

High capacity roads with double-lanes and bus routes will be graded within 36 hours of when the storm ends, according to a news release. Roads like this include Clarence Ave., McKercher Dr. and Millar Ave.

Collector streets, remaining Business Improvement District streets and school zones will be cleared within 72 hours, and are considered third priority.

The city is advising people to adjust their driving for the road conditions, leave extra room and watch for blue and yellow flashing lights on road equipment.

Saskatoon Police Service says it has responded to 11 collisions so far since the start of the storm.