SASAKTOON -- The City of Saskatoon is preparing to kick off another green cart season on May 4, allowing residents to divert their yard and food waste from the landfill.

The green cart program offers front-street collection of yard and food waste every two weeks from May 4 to Nov. 6. Not all items are accepted under this program, but a list can be found at saskatoon.ca/greencart or the Waste Wizard can be used to search for specific items and disposal information.

People who are already black cart (garbage) and blue cart (recycling) customers are eligible for this optional subscription-based program.

Residents who sign up for the program by April 30 will receive an early bird rate of $65. On May 1, that cost will go up to $85.

Due to the popularity of the green cart program, new subscribers will receive their carts within four to six weeks of payment and registration, according to the city.

People using this program are reminded to practice safe and sanitary waste disposal as well as proper cart placement to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

On May 4, the East and West Compost Depots will also be open to all Saskatoon residents to drop off their excess yard waste.

Compost and mulch will be available only at the West Depot.

The city is asking residents to be patient as the inspection process may take longer than usual due to COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines.