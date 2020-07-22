SASKATOON -- The 2020 Saskatoon Civic Election Returning Officer is accepting applications from interested members of the public for ward supervisors and poll supervisors to lead election workers.

Ward supervisors provide leadership, support and oversight to poll supervisors in their assigned ward. Remuneration is $1,500 flat.

Poll supervisors provide oversight for their assigned poll and team of election workers. Remuneration is $24/hour plus $100 for training.

The city also wants people who speak languages other than English to join the election team.

“We want to ensure that language is not a barrier for any resident to participate in the voting process and hope to recruit people that are proficient in languages represented in our diverse community,” according to a news release.

The 2020 Civic Election is planned for Nov. 9.