City of Saskatoon says over 100,000 truckloads of snow removed from streets
The City of Saskatoon says it removed over 100,000 truckloads of snow from roads.
It took city crews and contractors about seven weeks to clear nearly every local street and neighbourhood, a city news release said.
“Snow crews hauled 102,000 truckloads of snow to the city’s three snow storage sites – enough to fill Saskatoon’s tallest building -- the 18-storey Nutrien Tower at River Landing -- 8.5 times or 21.6 million green carts,” the release said.
The city said this year’s snow clearing involved more snow removal than the November 2020 snowstorm.
There were 32 graders, 14 loaders, four industrial snow blowers, 150 triaxle tandem hauling trucks, 12 skid steers, eight arrow-board trucks, seven bulldozers and four loaders involved in clearing the streets, according to the release.
“There were about 250 people working on a typical day including 30 crew members putting up signs, day and night,” the city release said.
City council recently voted to borrow up to $20 million to cover the costs of snow clearing.
