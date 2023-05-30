City of Saskatoon says kitchen pails left hanging on green bins are leading to missed collections

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Top AI CEOs, experts raise 'risk of extinction' from AI

Top artificial intelligence executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the 'risk of extinction from AI,' which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

  • Montreal is spending $30 million to expand and improve bike paths

    The City of Montreal announced Tuesday that it would develop over four dozen projects aimed at expanding and improving the metropolis's bike path network. The 53 projects estimated to cost $30 million will develop and upgrade 59.1 kilometres in the cycling network, spanning 14 boroughs and four other municipalities, the city said in a news release.

  • Here's which ten roads have been named the worst in Quebec

    Of all the poorly marked, pothole-laden places to drive in Quebec, ten have cracked an annual list of the province's worst roads, and none are in Montreal. According to CAA-Quebec, about 5,800 road users submitted their votes between April 12 and May 8, 2023.

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London