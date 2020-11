SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says voters who have received their mail-in ballot for the 2020 civic election but haven't yet mailed it, should either drop it off or vote in-person.

To be counted, the ballots must be received by election officials by 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 9.

Main-in ballots can be dropped off either by voters or friends or family members at the following locations during the specified times:

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Election Office, (226 Cardinal Crescent) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Shaw Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Election Office, (226 Cardinal Crescent) 8 a.m. -5 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Shaw Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Election Office, (226 Cardinal Crescent) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Shaw Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Lakewood Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Shaw Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Lakewood Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8: p.m.

Shaw Civic Centre 12 p.m. - 8: p.m.

Monday Nov. 9 (Election Day)