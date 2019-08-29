

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon says it has recovered roughly $380,000 of the $1.04 million stolen by a fraudster earlier this month.

The rest of the money is mostly traced and “locked down” by court order, according to the city.

“Recovery of these funds continues to be a top priority,” Interim Chief Financial Officer Clae Hack said in a news release.

On Aug 19. the city previously announced the recovery of $40,000, which is included in the present total of recovered funds.

Earlier this month, the city revealed taxpayers lost over $1 million after the city fell victim to a fraud scheme.

A fraudster stole the identity of the chief financial officer of Allan Construction, a company the city works with.

The scammer then contacted the city, asking to change the company’s banking information.

The $1.04-million payment from the city then went to the fraudster's account, rather than the company's.

Along with the courts, the city says is actively working with police, banking institutions and a legal team in Toronto – where most Canadian banks are headquartered.