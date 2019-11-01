SASKATOON -- A $1.2 million shortfall is projected for the city's current budget, according to a report from city administration based on third-quarter fiscal results.

The report says the city posted a $2 million deficit for waste handling services mostly from an ongoing shortfall in operating revenue and money spent supporting the green cart program and compost depots.

Temporary closures of leisure facilities led to a shortfall in admissions which contributed to a deficit of $747,000.

Also, a $571,000 deficit is forecast from higher costs to maintain the Remai Modern, and underfunded areas such as corporate security and snow management, the report said.

But the deficits are partly offset by a surplus of $1.6 million from municipal revenue sharing. More money was received through the program than was originally budgeted for, the report said.

In the report, city administration said it will work to bring the 2019 budget into balance by the end of the year.

"While these figures are preliminary and only based on nine months of data, the administration is currently in the process of implementing fiscal restraints in order to target a balanced budget," the report said.