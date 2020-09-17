SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is projecting a $14.6 million deficit by the end of 2020.

The city says a previously approved reallocation of $15 million from the Paved Roadways Preservation capital project will be used to offset the deficit.

The city will also be receiving $19 million in unconditional funds from the federal government to help address the fiscal challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2021 Business Plan and Budget Review meeting will be held in early December, where updates on how these funds will be used will be brought forward.