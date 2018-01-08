Mayor Charlie Clark expressed approval Monday with the provincial government’s decision to issue about 60 cannabis retail permits to municipalities and First Nation communities across Saskatchewan.

“I’m glad we’re getting some clarity on what the rules are,” Clark told media at Saskatoon City Hall.

Consumers in Saskatchewan will be able to buy marijuana from stand-alone retail stores or online, come the expected legalization date of July 1, according to the provincial government.

Seven of the approximately 60 permits have been granted to Saskatoon.

Clark said further discussion is needed before determining where the stores will be located.

“We have Eighth Street, we have outlet malls, big box store areas, commercial districts, and we need to sort out what the right model is,” Clark said.

“We want to make sure there isn’t any concerns about schools and children safety and that people can access it in a safe way.”

Clark noted a few cases in the city where liquor stores are located in close proximity to schools, describing them as “contentious.” He said council would look at the location of cannabis retailers in a similar way to liquor stores to find the right balance for communities.

Commercial insurance broker David Deswiage specializes in the cannabis industry and says he’s pleased with Monday’s discussion in Saskatoon council chambers.

“It’s very positive to see the direction that city council is moving forward and I think he (Clark) is keeping an eye out for the business person and, with the government bringing forward their private framework, it’s a very good day.”

Deswiage says he’s been talking with dispensaries, growers and cannabis manufacturers across the country and looks forward to a legitimate legalized industry. He says he’s confident Saskatoon will have all seven cannabis stores operating come July 1.

“We want to make sure that city bylaw places them appropriately and there’s not an oversaturation in any particular area and we just want to make sure the industry moving forward is something looked at respectfully and not looked down upon as a black market or illegal enterprise.”

Michael McLachlan, who already applies to the federal government for medical marijuana, says the new regulations will change society’s view on pot.

“We think that the public consumption of cannabis being welcomed into the community will provide a net social benefit to our society,” McLachlan said.

“We hope to see the council encourage that sort of zoning and licensing to allow cannabis specific venues like cannabis cafes to become a part of city culture and life.”

Still, when asked if the City of Saskatoon would be ready in terms of zoning bylaws for cannabis come July 1, Clark said he wasn’t sure.

“There are still some implications we need to wrap our heads around in discussion with our police service and local business improvement districts, our local communities, and then our own bylaw and zoning, so we’re going to be as diligent as we can in the process, but I can’t predict if it will all be in place come July 1.

The city made amendments to its smoking bylaw at its planning, development and community services committee meeting Monday. Clark said at minimum, the consumption of cannabis will now follow the same rules as smoking and vaping and there will be further discussions about whether the province would have any additional recommendations.