SASKATOON -- Some services on the City of Saskatoon’s website are temporarily down including electronic payments options and online booking systems.

An error associated with network communications between the City of Saskatoon’s data centres has temporarily impacted these services, the city said in a news release.

This network error is not the result of a cyberattack, the city said, adding it’s working to restore the affected services, but it anticipates the issue will persist until Wednesday..