City of Saskatoon offering free dog behaviour training

The City of Saskatoon is offering Canine Behaviour Awareness Training Sessions this summer.

Sessions will be held at dog parks around the city, according to a City Facebook post.

The 45-minute sessions will be done with a professional trainer and limited to 15 people per session.

The City said participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Pets must be on a leash and have a pet license, the post said.

“Owners are encouraged to arrive at the Dog Park early to ensure your pet has an opportunity to familiarize itself with the park and is ready for the training session.”