City of Saskatoon offering free dog behaviour training
The City of Saskatoon is offering Canine Behaviour Awareness Training Sessions this summer.
Sessions will be held at dog parks around the city, according to a City Facebook post.
The 45-minute sessions will be done with a professional trainer and limited to 15 people per session.
The City said participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Pets must be on a leash and have a pet license, the post said.
“Owners are encouraged to arrive at the Dog Park early to ensure your pet has an opportunity to familiarize itself with the park and is ready for the training session.”
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
B.C. Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP launch tip line, release additional photos
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
TikTok account impersonating Regina police has been deactivated, RPS say
A fraudulent TikTok account claiming to be the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been deactivated, Regina police said on Twitter.
Heat warnings issued in southwest Sask. with hot weekend expected across province
Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southwest Saskatchewan on Friday, but a hot weekend is expected for much of the province.
Sask. teachers feel province not bargaining on classroom size and complexity issues
As negotiations for a new contract continue between the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) and the province, teachers are claiming that their concerns with classroom size and complexity are not being met.
First-degree murder charges laid following deadly Manitoba prison riot
Two inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly riot at the Manitoba prison earlier this week.
Manitoba premier defends decision to not search landfill for bodies of homicide victims
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province’s decision to not search the Prairie Green Landfill is based on safety issues outlined in a feasibility study, despite experts coming forward this week saying the risks could be minimized.
'This is where we wanted to do something': The Stanley Cup makes a stop in Brandon
One of the most iconic trophies in sports made its way to Brandon on Friday.
'No one will help us': Calgary family calls on wildlife officers for support after four bobcats inhabit their backyard
A northwest Calgary family is calling on authorities for help and expressing concerns for the safety of nearby pets and children after four bobcats moved into their backyard this week.
2027 North American Indigenous Games to be held in Calgary
Calgary has been chosen to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), something that Tourism Calgary is extremely happy about.
71 homes, airport on evacuation alert due to Cranbrook, B.C., wildfire
A wildfire that's already more than 2,500 hectares in size is now threatening dozens more homes and an international airport near the city of Cranbrook, B.C.
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
Edmonton senior, bruised and bloodied by 'pit bull,' worried about city animal control
Steven Katryniuk, 70, is concerned about how long it took emergency crews to help him after he was attacked by a neighbour’s dog, which he describes as a 90-pound "pit bull."
Russian pavilion calls Edmonton Heritage Festival exclusion a human rights violation
The Russian Heritage Cultural Development Association says being excluded from this year's heritage festival is a human rights violation.
Councillor's comments on Chow's age at 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor spark backlash
Comments made by a Toronto city councillor regarding newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow’s age during her first council meeting since assuming the role have sparked a backlash among some viewers.
Food delivery driver was lured to Mississauga property before deadly carjacking, police say
Police say a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga earlier this month was lured by suspects to the site where he was violently attacked in a deadly carjacking.
Transit riders must wait until at least Monday for O-Train return-to-service plan
The O-Train will remain out of service through the weekend and on Monday as the investigation continues into the axle bearing issue discovered on one LRT vehicle during a routine inspection.
Brockville piercing studio under scrutiny for cleaning techniques
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has identified LUX Tattoo and Piercing Brockville for improper cleaning and sanitization.
Motorcycle crashes into a house in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Baseline Road at Farlane Boulevard at 5 p.m. Friday.
B.C. Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP launch tip line, release additional photos
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
B.C. family must pay $1.4 million to contractor who built their mansion, judge rules
A Richmond couple and their daughter must pay a contractor a combined total of nearly $1.4 million after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled against them in a dispute over construction of two Metro Vancouver homes.
Suspect sought in Kelowna armed robbery, RCMP say
Mounties are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery unfolded at a Kelowna business early Friday morning.
Former Mountie charged with foreign interference involving Chinese government
A retired RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference, accused of helping the Chinese government 'identify and intimidate' an individual.
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch ends in Montreal, but rainfall warning remains
The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.
More money for Montreal supervised drug-use sites as city deals with addiction issues
Quebec is boosting funding for supervised consumption sites in Montreal in an effort to prevent overdoses as the city grapples with homelessness and a rise in suspected drug-related deaths.
Man, 24, struck by suspected impaired driver in wrong-way crash dies in Nanaimo hospital
A 24-year-old man who was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down a divided highway near Nanaimo has died. The victim has been identified as Reid Davidson, a former Vancouver Island University student.
BC Ferries cancels sailings as major vessel out of service between Victoria, Vancouver
The Coastal Celebration is hardly living up to its name. The BC Ferries vessel is out of action for repairs to its propulsion system, meaning the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route is down one vessel, with eight cancelled sailings each day, until it's fixed.
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.
Rainfall warnings issued for N.S., downpours and thunderstorms bring risk of flash flooding
A rainfall warning calling for downpours with rain totals of 40 to 70+ mm has been issued by Environment Canada for the Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia.
Upper Tantallon-area community shares wildfire criticisms and suggestions with officials
Residents affected by the Upper Tantallon-area wildfire aired their concerns to politicians and other officials at a public meeting Thursday night.
Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing
A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
Testing reveals some buildings in Sudbury have elevated radiation levels
While there is no immediate danger, recent testing found elevated radiation levels in buildings owned by Greater Sudbury.
BREAKING | Pond Mills suspect dead in officer-involved shooting, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an early morning disturbance in southeast London, Ont. sent two people - including a suspect - to hospital, and who was later pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting.
Storm clean up underway in southern Ontario
Clean up is underway all the way from Windsor-Essex to Lambton County through to London and Dorchester. The region was blanketed with watches and warnings on Thursday from severe thunderstorms to tornadoes.
Crime, vandalism drive another business out of downtown core
The owner of Chick Boss Cake has had enough of the vandalism and theft of her business near Wellington Street and Horton Street East.