The City of Saskatoon was the victim of identity theft, costing taxpayers $1.04 million.

A fraudster had stolen the identity of the chief financial officer of a construction company with whom the city deals, city manager Jeff Jorgenson told media Thursday.

The person then contacted the city, asking to change the company's banking information.

A $1.04 million payment from the city then went to the fraudster's account, rather than the company's.

The city learned it had been duped on Monday. The city went public with the incident in the interest of transparency, and to warn other organizations, he said.

Jorgenson declined to name the company that had been impersonated

