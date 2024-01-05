City of Saskatoon looks for witnesses after 2 overpasses damaged

The City of Saskatoon is looking for witnesses of two Wednesday evening collisions on Highway 11 that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to two separate overpasses.

Both collisions happened during the evening of Dec. 20, according to a city news release.

The first collision happened around 6:15, according to the city.

"A southbound truck on Idylwyld Drive was hauling a large excavator exceeding height restrictions when the excavator hit and damaged girders underneath the 51st Street overpass," the city news release said.

The second collision happened around 7:00, the city said.

“The cloverleaf overpass for Circle Drive above Highway 11 was also hit by a northbound vehicle exceeding height restrictions," the city said.

"This collision exposed reinforcing steel in the concrete and caused the rocky debris to fall, damaging an adjacent vehicle."

The driver did not remain at the scene following either incident.

The city says both overpasses are safe and remain open to traffic.

The city says it will be forced to pay for the full cost of the repairs if the driver or drivers are not found. However, the repairs could be covered by insurance is someone comes forward, according to the city.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.