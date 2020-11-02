SASKATOON -- The United Way of Saskatoon and Area raised a flag this morning to kickoff United Way month.

The United Way said recognizing this month is a way to raise awareness for the United Way and to get the public thinking about its local community and how individuals can help. especially during the pandemic.

Organizers with the United Way said most employee and corporate campaigns are hard at work and the hope for these campaigns is to raise funds for local organizations that are providing help for the city’s vulnerable population.

“We know our community is impacted by COVID-19, we know that vulnerable people in our community are more vulnerable, and some of us who never thought we would be vulnerable are also,” said United Way CEO Sheri Benson.

Benson said the United Way’s goal for November is to get as many people involved as possible. The United Way also hopes to raise as much money as possible and help as many people as it can.

“The United Way is there to make sure those supports and help are there when people need it,” Benson said, adding all the money raised in these campaigns stays in Saskatoon.

The United Way runs the 2-1-1 help-line, a resource for anyone seeking help dealing with life’s challenges. The 2-1-1 line also connects people to community resources.