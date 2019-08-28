

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon has maintained its AAA rating from S & P Global Rating Services.

The international bond-rating agency cited “sound financial management” in its latest report.

“It provides that certainty for anyone looking to invest and create jobs in Saskatoon and it allows us at City Hall to plan for the growth that happens as a result,” interim chief financial officer Clae Hack said in a news release.

In its report, S & P said the city’s track record of passing budgets prior to the start of the fiscal year with little variation from budgeted revenues and expenses contributed to the rating.