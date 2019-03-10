Preliminary numbers show the City of Saskatoon was out more than $3-million in revenue last year.

A report to go before the finance committee this week shows the city ended 2018 with a $3.02-million deficit.

It outlined a number of reasons for the shortfall, including landfill revenue down $1.4-million.

Revenue from parking tickets was also down more than $1.3-million, which the report says “is largely due to the effectiveness of the new parking system and the implementation of the parking app provided increased compliance.”

While transit ridership grew from 8.7 million in 2017 to 9.4 million in 2018, Saskatoon Transit contributed to the overall deficit by $1.2-million, in part due to higher-than-expected diesel prices.

Leisure centre admissions were also down last year, and the Remai Modern art gallery was mostly to blame for a $1.4-million deficit in facilities management.

City administration plans to dip into reserve funds to balance the books.