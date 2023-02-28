City of Saskatoon declares Cultural Diversity and Race Relations Month

March has been proclaimed as Cultural Diversity and Race Relations month for Saskatoon.

A special flag will be flown in Civic Square from March 1 -7 in honour of the proclamation

“The month includes the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which the city marks annually with the presentation of the Living in Harmony Awards,” a city news release said.

“The Living in Harmony Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and students who take a stand against racism in our community,” the city said.

The deadline to submit nominations for the awards is Friday.

March has been proclaimed as Race Relations month in Saskatoon since 1990, the release said.

March 21 is the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

“The date of March 21 was chosen following the Sharpeville Massacre on March 21, 1960. On this day, peaceful demonstrators were protesting the Apartheid ‘pass laws’ which were used to segregate and control black South African citizens,” the city release said. “The police response was to open fire on the peaceful gathering, killing many and wounding many more.”

The city said that the month is set aside to remind residents that efforts must continue all year long to eliminate racial discrimination.