City of Saskatoon crews clear snowy streets after 5 cm overnight

City crews were out clearing snowy streets after Saskatoon woke up to five centimetres of snow.

Declaring its second "snow event" of the season Monday morning, the city said contractors were called in to assist in cleaning up — with a total of 22 graders, 15 sanders, nine plows, and five sidewalk plows on the job.

According to the city, the crews will follow the city's priority street guidelines.

Priority One streets will be the first to be cleared. This includes Circle Drive and streets with three lanes each way like Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street, and College Drive.

Next, the crews will focus on Priority Two roadways: arterials with double lanes and bus routes as well as double-lane streets like Clarence Avenue, McKercher Drive, and Millar Avenue.

Crews will then turn their attention to Priority 3 roadways, which include collector streets like Louise Avenue, Howell Avenue, and Main Street, and remaining Business Improvement District streets and school zones.

The city is urging drivers to be aware of changing weather that can affect road and sidewalk conditions and to adjust their driving for the conditions.