SASKATOON -- Next week, city councillors will weigh a number of options to tackle safety issues involving pedestrian underpasses in the city— one of which is closing them altogether.

Earlier this month the city’s transportation committee reviewed options to install lighting along the city’s eight pedestrian tunnels.

The city estimated it would cost about $172,000.

In 2019 the Board of Police Commissioners brought concerns to city hall about the three pedestrian tunnels beneath Circle Drive West connecting Mount Royal and Massey Place with Confederation Mall and Vancouver Avenue to Confederation Mall. All three were contributing to public safety issues, according to the report.

In 2020 the board was told the pedestrian tunnel connecting Vancouver Avenue to Confederation Mall had the highest number of events, with 52 per cent of reported incidents over a five-year period.

The underpass also had the most violent crime incidents, identified as robberies, assaults and threats, according to the report.

On Monday the city’s transportation committee could recommend the city close the problematic pedestrian tunnels, or consider installing cameras in certain pedestrian tunnels.

One option in front of the committee involves closing pedestrian underpasses and constructing new pedestrian overpasses.

But first the committee and council would need to figure where overpasses should go and which underpasses can remain, according to the report.

$200,000 would be required for the city’s administration to retain a consultant to complete this work in the near term, according to the report.