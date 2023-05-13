City of Saskatoon considering changes to election process

The City of Saskatoon is looking at modernizing the election experience for residents.

A report heading to the city's Governance and Priorities Committee next Wednesday discusses ways to improve the process, including having an election management system (EMS) and a partnership with Saskatchewan Elections to create a voters’ list.

“Saskatoon has not utilized a voters list since the 1988 civic election. Following this, City Council resolved that a voters’ list would not be prepared for the 1991 election, and since then, there has been no voters list,” the report said.

City Clerk Adam Tittemore told CTV News they were looking to make the voting process more efficient.

“It really streamlines things where we don't have to have any paper at the election polling stations. We can check people off the list through a laptop through the cloud-based list. It automatically strikes people off the list so we know that they have voted and they, in theory, couldn't go to another polling station because everything is live updated,” he said.

“It will save us and staffing at the polling station and just overwrite time people spend the polling stations.”

City administration cites several advantages to the changes, such as reducing lineups at polling stations, providing an easier way to verify identity for alternative voting formats like mail-in ballots, and fewer workers needed at the polls, leading to a cost saving.

However, the disadvantage noted in the report is inaccurate or incomplete data.

“There may be errors or omissions in the voters' list. This can be mitigated by completing a detailed review of voters' list data to identify errors and having a process within legislated authority to allow voters to make changes to their information in advance of the election, or to self-register if not included on the list,” the report read.

Whether or not a voters’ list is compiled, residents will still need to verify their identity at the polling stations.

“We're not looking at doing electronic voting of any kind people will still receive a paper ballot and they will still mark their x with a pencil and the ballot will get counted. This is just the back-end election management system management of the voters' list and access to some of the election administration,” Tittemore explained.

The report by the administration said the cost to the city for making changes is minimal.

“Partnerships with Elections Saskatchewan, including acquisition of voter data come at no cost. The EMS technology and associated hardware, including all listed modules and fulfillment of mail-in ballots, is expected to come at a cost of approximately $102,000,” the report read.

“Should Council proceed with a voters list through this process this cost will be offset by less poll workers required, savings on printing and supplies, and staff time and resources associated with a more efficient election administration.”

According to the report, Saskatoon’s next municipal election set to be held on Nov. 13, 2024.