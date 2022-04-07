City of Saskatoon changes course on $275,000 landfill art plan

City administrators are dialling back a planned public art project at the city's landfill.

The move comes after the city put out a request for the installation that could cost as much as $275,000.

The artwork was to be incorporated into the transfer station that will be built as part of the expansion.

Now the administration is recommending that the project be split into three smaller, thematically linked artworks, including one at the park and two at other locations.

The move would "help broaden the overall message of environmental sustainability and the awareness of the new Recovery Park," according to an administration report destined for a city committee meeting next week.

Recovery Park, set to open in 2023, will be a waste diversion facility and may accept materials such as appliances, construction and demolition waste, and rigid plastics.

"To identify the two remaining locations, public art program staff will work with the Recovery Park project team to identify sites which are compatible with the theme of environmental sustainability and

consider the fit, finish and scale of the intended artworks, as well as sites that offer a high degree of public visibility," the report says.

"Consideration will be to have one piece on each side of the river. In this way, all three artworks can promote the importance of Recovery Park

in several locations in Saskatoon, hence providing greater awareness of the Recovery Park facility."

The budgeted $275,000 for the artwork and a $35,000 contingency will be split across the three projects

To accommodate the change, the city is extending the original April 26 deadline for submissions.