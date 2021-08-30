SASKATOON -- The City of Martensville is hoping to clear the air after a social media post claimed that it shut down a lemonade stand.

"Please let it be known that there is a fallacious story going around that a lemonade stand was shut down by the City of Martensville," said an Aug. 27 statement from the city, also shared on social media.

"This is simply not true and it is unfortunate that some many would jump to the conclusion that shutting down lemonade stands is a practice."

The city said there are a number of community Facebook pages that "do not have to be accountable for what is posted."

The city is encouraging with anyone with questions or concerns about its services or practices to contact the city directly.