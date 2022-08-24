City narrows new downtown arena to two possible locations

The City of Saskatoon has narrowed down sites for a future arena and event centre.

Two locations are under consideration, including the north parking lot of Midtown mall and the north downtown city yards parking lot.

“Based on the technical criteria, the Midtown location is the highest scoring site and affirmed by two external consultants,” Dan Willems, Director of Technical Services, said in a news release.

A report will be presented to council on Aug. 29 for discussion.

Public feedback will be invited if council moves forward with the plans.

There will be several different ways the public can provide input, including a call or online survey from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

A public survey for businesses and residents will be available online from Sept. 13 to Oct. 3.

Results will be presented to council in November before the final decision on the location is made.

“Since 2018, when City Council decided a future event centre/arena should be located Downtown, a lot of research, consideration and effort has gotten us to this point,” Willems says. “The goal evolved beyond the need for a new event centre/arena to envision a revitalized Downtown that is welcoming for everyone to work, play and live.”

Access to the site would be part of the future Bus Rapid Transit system.