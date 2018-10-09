

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon is moving forward with a review looking at reducing speed limits on residential streets, areas with playgrounds and a high senior population, and eliminating school zone limits near high schools.

The city’s transportation committee voted Tuesday in favour of the review, which comes after a report tabled by city administration last week.

Reducing speed limits would improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, the report says.

“By lowering the speed limit from 50 km/h to 40 km/h, the survival rate would improve by 40 per cent,” the report reads, adding that 69 people were killed on Saskatoon roads between 2007 and 2016.

All council members voted unanimously to review the possibility of seniors’ zones, which was first brought up by Coun. Bev Dubois in regard to the Nutana area. The review will include other areas in the city.

“The more I visit there and speak to these people, I see that we want our seniors to get out, we want our seniors to be safe, we want them to walk, we want them to take transit,” she said during the meeting Tuesday. “It’s not safe for them in that area.”

The review will also look at the possibility of eliminating school zones around high schools, lowering speed limits near playgrounds and harmonizing speed limits with schools.

Coun. Randy Donauer voted against looking into the possibility of a lower speed limit, but did vote in favour of the seniors’ zones

“The playgrounds and the school zones have been very thoroughly debated by previous councils and they came to the situation where we’re at now, which I think is a nice balance.”

City council must still vote on the issue.