Saskatoon city administration is being directed to continue exploring options to phase out the sale of battled water at civic facilities – but some changes might have to be made first.

The environment committee on Monday asked administration to look at a policy to ensure new or renovated civic buildings have enough access to water such as fountains or taps for the public to use.

The committee also wants a report on where water bottle sales could be phased out first. Administration does not recommend eliminating bottled water until those facilities have other water stations, fountains or infrastructure in palce.

The city has several contracts with third-party vendors who sell bottled water at civic facilities.