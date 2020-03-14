SASKATOON -- The City has created a webpage dedicated to COVID-19 information, aiming to keep people up to date on latest developments about the virus.

“Everyone can find facts on how to protect yourself and family from COVID-19, answers to the questions we’re being asked the most, news releases, and links to trusted health-related information,” Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the director of emergency management said in a release.

The City says it has been monitoring and actively engaging in assessing the impact of COVID-19.

“Our top priorities are protecting the health, safety, plus overall well-being of everyone in our community – as well as maintaining essential services to our citizens,” Goulden-McLeod said.

In addition to utilizing the City COVID-19 information page, Goulden-McLeod says checking the provincial site is important to keep an eye on the current risk level in the province.

“This needs to be a team effort – responding most effectively will take a whole community approach. Every group, business, and person can play a role to help keep us all healthy and safe,” Goulden-McLeod said.