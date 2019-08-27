

CTV News Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon has launched a handbook for employers trying to recruit and retain Indigenous workers.

“It's something that we continually need to monitor,” said Candace Wasacase-Lafferty, director of Indigenous Initiatives at the University of Saskatchewan.

“We can never take our foot off the gas until every person feels the joy of employment, fulfillment, can sustain their families and truly participate in our economy.”

The city partnered with more than a dozen agencies and community partners to create the guide. It's a result of a series of workshops held earlier this year.

The city says businesses are at different stages of engaging Indigenous workers and the hope is the handbook will serve as a practical guide to improving employer relations with Indigenous populations.

“Indigenous people are the fastest growing labour resource in our province. It only makes sense that we make the effort to engage in a meaningful way to ensure that we connect opportunities with Indigenous communities and people,” said Lisa Mooney, Nutrien Global Lead, Sustainability and Strategic Inclusion in a press release.

“Nutrien has led the way in Indigenous engagement by going a step further in offering the Aboriginal Content Playbook. Tools like this, and the Indigenous Engagement Handbook offer resources and connections that remove barriers and support the successful outcomes of these valuable connections.”

Nutrien, Affinity Credit Union and the Saskatoon Community Foundation invested in the project.