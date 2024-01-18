City identifies east side firehall as potential homeless shelter, needs council approval

The City of Saskatoon has announced a former fire hall in the Sutherland neighborhood will open as a 30-bed emergency shelter this spring.

But it will need a number of approvals from the City Council.

“The City agreed to lead the site selection process after receiving City Council direction at the October 11, 2023, Governance and Priorities Committee. Since then, city officials have worked with the Government of Saskatchewan to find suitable locations to meet those needs” the city said in a news release.

The city says this is the first of two sites that will be selected as a new shelter facility as part of the province’s approach to homelessness outlined in October.

The City of Saskatoon will continue to own the building and is proposing to lease it to the Government of Saskatchewan. The Mustard Seed has been selected by the province to operate the shelter.

City Council will have to grant approval for the shelter.

Council will be required to approve removal of a Municipal Reserve (MR) designation, below market value lease to the Government of Saskatchewan along with duration of a Temporary Emergency Shelter for up to 18 months.

The city says there will be neighbourhood information meetings with City and Gov’t of Saskatchewan officials, along with The Mustard Seed, which residents and businesses nearby will be invited too.