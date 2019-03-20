

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon expects fewer potholes this spring – as long as roads continue to dry up in conjunction with a slower spring melt.

“As temperatures warm and with spring officially here today, City crews continue removing snow to help reduce drainage issues, dry up roads and prepare for spring street sweeping and pothole repairs,” the city said in a Wednesday news release.

A decrease in potholes would also be due to City Council’s multi-million dollar investments in road rehabilitation and protective maintenance over the past several years, the city said.

Crews will continue to monitor and maintain utility cuts and potholes until warmer, drier weather arrives. Once temperatures consistently stay above zero, hot asphalt can be used for pothole patching for a more permanent fix.

Starting this week, street sweepers will begin cleaning up winter debris, beginning in the downtown area. For this phase, the street sweepers will go around parked vehicles to collect the bulk of sand and grit.

Full street sweeping activities will begin in earnest once priority streets are dry, with residential sweeping beginning in early May.

As temperatures rise, park paths and playgrounds may be subject to flooding as some drains within the parks may be frozen, but the city expects this to be temporary.