

Chad Leroux, CTV Saskatoon





Summer road work is well underway, and the city is urging people to slow down and pay attention to the orange road signs at each site.

Transportation and Construction Manager Angela Gardiner has the workers’ safety in mind with the work zone safety campaign about to launch.

She hopes drivers respect the work environment and always pay attention to their surroundings in these work zones.

“Obey all of the signage, slow down when they come near, and pay attention when they’re going through the work zones. Because the most important thing is that everybody, both our workers and all our drivers, get home safe,” she said.

Orange signs are posted at these sites warning drivers about construction and the 60 kilometre per hour speed limit in most of these zones.