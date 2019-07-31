The City of Saskatoon has outlined a proposal that would offer financial incentives for wheelchair-accessible taxis.

The city says they would use fees collected from the $0.07 Levy on Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) such as Uber to help offset some of the capital and operating costs associated with wheelchair-accessible taxis.

“The accessible taxi pays the same insurance amount as a regular cab. We pay the same business of license amount, the meter is the same as the regular car,” said Wayne Sowoka, who owns an accessible taxi in Saskatoon.

Sowoka added wheelchair accessible taxi drivers can spend an additional 15 minutes with their clients as opposed to regular taxi services that spends less than five minutes.

The city's report offers multiple options for consideration such as a per-trip incentive that would be taken from a reserve fund and distributed to each driver, or the option to reduce licensing fees to $25 from its current $525 rate.

“We thought this was one of the ways that we could help balance the playing field a little bit and ensure the extra costs incurred in the provision of wheelchair accessible taxis could be offset,” said Jo-Anne Richter, director of community standards for the City of Saskatoon.

The plan is still in its early stages and needs approval from city council.